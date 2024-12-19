Video: EUREKA DAY Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stars aligned earlier this week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where Eureka Day celebrated its opening night. Starring in Jonathan Spector's new comedy are Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.

"This is a sharp set of five character studies. It is so funny at times that it calls on all of your skill to let the laughs erupt and get your words in so that the next laugh can happen," said Irwin on the opening night red carpet. "But it's also a story of loss- we have to give up on some things and we have to even give up sometimes on relationships. It is an extremely funny play about people caught in a real human dilemma."

"The plays I'm drawn to really have some emotional thread that is undeniably interesting, and this one is a great example of that- a really rich, emotional thing that I haven't played before," added Hecht.

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chat more on opening night!