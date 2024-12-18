Photos: On the Red Carpet at EUREKA DAY Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

The production stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Joe Carroll, Teresa Avia Lim, Tony Carlin and Eboni Flowers



Rebekah Sherman-Myntti and Alexi Wasser



Alex Finke and Joe Carroll



Elizabeth Rodriguez



Elizabeth Rodriguez and Kim Director