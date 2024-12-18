Photos: On the Red Carpet at EUREKA DAY Opening Night

Performances are now underway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
The production stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.
Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Amy Ryan, Eric Slovin, Thomas McCarthy, David Schwimmer, Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney
Terrence Mann and Charlotte d'Amboise
Dana Ivey and Alfred Uhry
Thomas McCarthy and David Schwimmer
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
Anna D. Shapiro and Danya Taymor
Mimi O'Donnell and Anna D. Shapiro
Jo Bonney, Eric Bogosian, Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte
David Cromer and Jonathan Edwards
Daniel Gerroll and Patricia Kalember
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein
Shon Keane and Michael Greif
Ryan Vona and Caitlin Houlihan
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Costume Designer Clint Ramos
Costume Designer Clint Ramos
Samuel Barnett and Adam Penford
Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson
Jeremy Shamos and Nina Hellman
Marin Hinkle and David Aaron Baker
Guest & Sandra Okuboyejo
Irvin Mason Jr.
Joe Carroll, Teresa Avia Lim, Tony Carlin and Eboni Flowers
Rebekah Sherman-Myntti and Alexi Wasser
Elizabeth Rodriguez and Kim Director
