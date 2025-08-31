 tracker
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025

15 new productions will open on Broadway in Fall 2025.

By: Aug. 31, 2025
The 2025/26 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026.

Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Mamma Mia! is now running at the Winter Garden Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride is now running at the Nederlander Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Art is now running at the Music Box Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Waiting for Godot begins previews September 13 at the Hudson Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Punch begins previews September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Beetlejuice begins previews October 8 at the Palace Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
The Queen of Versailles begins previews October 8 at the St. James Theatre
Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025 Image
Chess begins previews October 15 at the Imperial Theatre
