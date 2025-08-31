Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025

1
Up on the Marquee: THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
Rehearsals are officially underway for The Queen of Versailles! The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the St. James Theatre!
2
Up on the Marquee: WAITING FOR GODOT
Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' Waiting For Godot will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 13 for a Sunday, September 28 opening night. Check out photos of the new marquee!
3
Up on the Marquee: PUNCH
Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee!
4
Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Returns
The ghost with the most is coming back for more! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Palace Theatre here.