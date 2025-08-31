Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2025

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

The 2025/26 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2026.

Mamma Mia! is now running at the Winter Garden Theatre

Art is now running at the Music Box Theatre

Waiting for Godot begins previews September 13 at the Hudson Theatre

Beetlejuice begins previews October 8 at the Palace Theatre

The Queen of Versailles begins previews October 8 at the St. James Theatre

Chess begins previews October 15 at the Imperial Theatre

