Up on the Marquee: PUNCH

Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Learn more about the play from the company!

Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy TAYLOR as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

The creative team for Punch is Anna Fleischle (Scenic and Costume Design), Robbie Butler (Lighting Design), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Original Music & Sound Design), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director), Ben Furey (Dialect Coach), Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Richard A. Hodge (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski