Up on the Marquee: PUNCH

Punch will begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 9.
Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham. The production will start previews on Tuesday, September 9 and open Monday, September 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Learn more about the play from the company!
Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.
The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy TAYLOR as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.
The creative team for Punch is Anna Fleischle (Scenic and Costume Design), Robbie Butler (Lighting Design), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Original Music & Sound Design), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director), Ben Furey (Dialect Coach), Charlotte Fleck (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Richard A. Hodge (Production Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski