Up on the Marquee: LIBERATION

Liberation is getting ready for Broadway! Written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the limited 14-week engagement will begin previews October 8, 2025, ahead of an official opening on October 28 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The Broadway transfer follows the play’s world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and received Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics’ Circle honors for Best Ensemble Performance. Check out what the critics had to say.

Returning to their roles are Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies include LeeAnne Hutchison, Matthew Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Set in 1970s Ohio, Liberation follows a group of women who meet weekly in the basement of their local Y during the height of the women’s Liberation movement. As their candid conversations unfold, the play examines the everyday moments that ignite lasting change, interwoven with a present-day narrator uncovering her mother’s radical past.

Photo CRedit: Jennifer Broski