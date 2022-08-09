Photos: Talia Suskauer, Cleavant Derricks, Mikayla Renfrow & More Join WICKED On Broadway
See all new photos of the Broadway company.
See all new photos of the cast of Wicked on Broadway in action! The current company includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Brittney Johnson as Glinda, Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Tony Award winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, and Broadway newcomer Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose.
Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
The Company Of Wicked
Cleavant Derricks and Talia Suskauer in Wicked
Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible in Wicked
Brittney Johnson as Glinda in Wicked
Jordan Barrow and Mikayla Renfrow in Wicked
Sharon Sachs and Cleavant Derricks in Wicked
Talia Suskauer and the Company of Wicked
Jordan Barrow as Boq in Wicked
Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose in Wicked
Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond in Wicked
Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard in Wicked
0157_James D. Gish and Talia Suskauer in Wicked
