Video: Ease on Down the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night of THE WIZ

Ready to ease on down the yellow carpet for opening night of The Wiz?

"To play Dorothy is everything! Before I was working at a retail store and I didn't even know what was coming next," said leading lady Nichelle Lewis on the yellow carpet. "I made a vision board that said "Home" about 10 times. I didn't realize it! It wasn't until a few days ago that I found that vision board and I was like, 'Wow!' Everything is meant to be."

"It feels wonderful to be back on Broadway. Now I consider myself a Broadway vet... now," exclaimed Wayne Brady, who plays the Wizard. "This is a moment that separates it from being a job or an opportunity. It's not just a show for me, [The Wiz] is an intentional, I-want-to-be-a-part-of-this-moment that I can celebrate and uplift Schele Williams, Amber Ruffin. I want to uplift the timeless story that celebrates the diaspora and Black culture. I want to be in it!"

Watch as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!