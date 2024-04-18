Video: Ease on Down the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night of THE WIZ

The Wiz is now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Apr. 18, 2024
Ready to ease on down the yellow carpet for opening night of The Wiz? 

"To play Dorothy is everything! Before I was working at a retail store and I didn't even know what was coming next," said leading lady Nichelle Lewis on the yellow carpet. "I made a vision board that said "Home" about 10 times. I didn't realize it! It wasn't until a few days ago that I found that vision board and I was like, 'Wow!' Everything is meant to be."

"It feels wonderful to be back on Broadway. Now I consider myself a Broadway vet... now," exclaimed Wayne Brady, who plays the Wizard. "This is a moment that separates it from being a job or an opportunity. It's not just a show for me, [The Wiz] is an intentional, I-want-to-be-a-part-of-this-moment that I can celebrate and uplift Schele Williams, Amber Ruffin. I want to uplift the timeless story that celebrates the diaspora and Black culture. I want to be in it!"

Watch as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!


