Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more turned out for the opening night red carpet!
The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening with Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more. Check out photos below!
The play is written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).
The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), AmithChandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).
Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jennifer Westfeldt and Donna Murphy
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker
Peter Scanavino and Kevin Kane
Bailey Edwards, Mare Winningham and Poppy Edwards
Sam Gold and Amy Herzog
Billy Wheelan, David Cromer, Doug Middlebrook and Adam Kantor
Jake Cohen and Benj Pasek
Jake Cohen and Ben Simon Tov
Danielle Rose Russell
Danielle Rose Russell
Sophia Anne Caruso and Julia Nightengale
Adriane Lenox and Richard E. Waits
Amir Arison, Martyna Majok, Krista Williams, Glenn Davis, Bess Wohl and Whitney White
Doug Middlebrook and Adam Kantor
Andrea Syglowski and Stephen Stocking
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Roy Cockrum
Patricia Kalember and Daniel Gerroll
Whiteny White and Martyna Majok
Emily Feldman and Aaron Ricciardi