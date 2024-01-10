Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more turned out for the opening night red carpet!

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Prayer for the French Republic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening with Donna Murphy, Tyne Daly, LaChanze and more. Check out photos below!

The play is written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

 The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), AmithChandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

 Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The Cast and Creatives of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Walk the Opening Night Re Photo
Photos: The Cast and Creatives of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening. Check out photos here!

2
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Takes Opening Night Bows

The Broadway premiere of Prayer For the French Republic is open now! The Manhattan Theatre Club production officially opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

3
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway

The critics stopped by the Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic and the reviews are in! See what the critics had to say!

4
Video: First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Photo
Video: First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. Get a first look at footage and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the PressPhotos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
Exclusive: Angelina Jolie Visits Her Maleficent Co-Star Elle Fanning at APPROPRIATEExclusive: Angelina Jolie Visits Her Maleficent Co-Star Elle Fanning at APPROPRIATE

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SIX

Recommended For You