Photos: Stars Gather to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United at Roundabout Gala

The evening featured a special performance from Sutton Foster.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2023 Gala honoring Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster performed a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion. Below, check out photos from the red carpet and even more from inside the big night.

The evening celebrated Mr. Palladino and Mrs. Sherman-Palladino with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, given to those who are committed to growing New York City arts and culture and promoting the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit. Mr. Ellis was honored for his contribution to the theater with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. Black Theatre United received a Special Recognition Award for their work to create a more just and inclusive theatre industry. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout's many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker
Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker

Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker
Jeff Barker, Wendy Barker

LaChanze
LaChanze

LaChanze
LaChanze

Matlida Szdagis
Matlida Szdagis

Matilda Szdagis
Matilda Szdagis

Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper

Darius de Haas
Darius de Haas

Darius de Haas
Darius de Haas

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe

Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe

Scott Ellis
Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis
Scott Ellis

Melba Wilson and guest
Melba Wilson and guest

Melba Wilson and guest
Melba Wilson and guest

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce

Warren Carlyle, Danny Burstein
Warren Carlyle, Danny Burstein

Warren Carlyle, Danny Burstein
Warren Carlyle, Danny Burstein

Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky

Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen
Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen, Jennifer Damiano
Michael Zegen, Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen, Jennifer Damiano
Michael Zegen, Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano
Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano
Jennifer Damiano

Wendell Pierce, Allyson Tucker, Kenny Leon, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tamara Tunie, Darius de Haas, LaChanze, Michael McElroy
Wendell Pierce, Allyson Tucker, Kenny Leon, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tamara Tunie, Darius de Haas, LaChanze, Michael McElroy

Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings
Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings

Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings
Carolyn McCormick, Byron Jennings

Joey Campanaro and guest
Joey Campanaro and guest

Joey Campanaro and guest
Joey Campanaro and guest

Judy Kuhn, Adam Chanler-Berat
Judy Kuhn, Adam Chanler-Berat

Judy Kuhn, Adam Chanler-Berat
Judy Kuhn, Adam Chanler-Berat

Katie Finneran, Claudia Shear
Katie Finneran, Claudia Shear

Katie Finneran, Claudia Shear
Katie Finneran, Claudia Shear

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Samantha Williams, Philip Johnson Richard
Samantha Williams, Philip Johnson Richard

Samantha Williams, Philip Johnson Richard
Samantha Williams, Philip Johnson Richard

LaChanze, Charles Randolph Wright
LaChanze, Charles Randolph Wright

LaChanze, Charles Randolph Wright
LaChanze, Charles Randolph Wright

Andrew Kober, Ramin Karimloo
Andrew Kober, Ramin Karimloo

Andrew Kober, Ramin Karimloo
Andrew Kober, Ramin Karimloo

LaChanze, Todd Haimes
LaChanze, Todd Haimes

LaChanze, Todd Haimes
LaChanze, Todd Haimes

Victor Garber
Victor Garber

Victor Garber
Victor Garber

Jeanne-Marie Christman, Todd Haimes
Jeanne-Marie Christman, Todd Haimes

Jeanne-Marie Christman, Todd Haimes
Jeanne-Marie Christman, Todd Haimes

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski

Orfeh, Andy Karl
Orfeh, Andy Karl

Orfeh, Andy Karl
Orfeh, Andy Karl

Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls
Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls

Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls
Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls

Linda Lavin
Linda Lavin

Linda Lavin
Linda Lavin

Corbin Bleu
Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu
Corbin Bleu

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis

Eddie Cooper
Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper
Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper, Charlie Webb
Eddie Cooper, Charlie Webb

Eddie Cooper, Charlie Webb
Eddie Cooper, Charlie Webb

Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Caroline Aaron
Caroline Aaron

Caroline Aaron
Caroline Aaron

Colin Donnell, Patti Murin
Colin Donnell, Patti Murin

Colin Donnell, Patti Murin
Colin Donnell, Patti Murin

Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin

Michael Kors, Lance LePere
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Michael Kors, Lance LePere
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Peter Friedman
Peter Friedman

Peter Friedman
Peter Friedman

James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander
James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander

James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander
James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander

F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino

Jason Ralph
Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph
Jason Ralph

Josie Hart, Blair Underwood
Josie Hart, Blair Underwood

Josie Hart, Blair Underwood
Josie Hart, Blair Underwood

Rema Webb
Rema Webb

Rema Webb
Rema Webb

Anna Ziegler, William Miller
Anna Ziegler, William Miller

Anna Ziegler, William Miller
Anna Ziegler, William Miller

Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Jamie de Roy, David Zippel
Jamie de Roy, David Zippel

Jamie de Roy, David Zippel
Jamie de Roy, David Zippel

Santino Fontana, Jonathan Caren
Santino Fontana, Jonathan Caren

Santino Fontana, Jonathan Caren
Santino Fontana, Jonathan Caren

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove
David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove
David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove



share