Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Roundabout Gala with Sutton Foster & More

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2023 Gala honoring Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Scott Ellis, and Black Theatre United. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster performed a unique concert created exclusively for the special occasion and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from inside the gala below and even more from the red carpet!

The evening celebrated Mr. Palladino and Mrs. Sherman-Palladino with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, given to those who are committed to growing New York City arts and culture and promoting the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit. Mr. Ellis was honored for his contribution to the theater with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. Black Theatre United received a Special Recognition Award for their work to create a more just and inclusive theatre industry. These awards are given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout's many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski