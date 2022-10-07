Photos: Stars Arrive on the 1776 Red Caret on Opening Night
1776 is currently running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.
There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.
The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Douglas Hodge and Amanda Miller
F. Murray Abraham and Liam Neeson
Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Claudenette Jean and Wyclef Jean
V (Formerly Eve Ensler now known as "V")
LaChanze
Mark Lunsford and Martyna Majok
David Chase, Paula Leggett Chase and Dashiell Chase
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson
Katharine Weiner and mother Diane Paulus
Randy Weiner, Diane Paulus and Katharine Weiner
V (Formerly Eve Ensler now known as "V") and Diane Paulus
Lorin Latarro and Michaeljon Slinger
Musa Jackson
Musa Jackson
Michelle Mahler, Alan Mahler, Keith Edwards and JT Jenkins
Dr. Blythe Adamson and daughters Daphne & Penelope
Zak Hill-Whilton and Erik Bottcher
David Mendizabal and Mack Brown
Dina Wright Joseph
Tess Zeretsky and Sheryl Kaller
Danya Taymor and guest