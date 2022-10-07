Photos: Stars Arrive on the 1776 Red Caret on Opening Night

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Photos: Stars Arrive on the 1776 Red Carpet on Opening Night

1776 is currently running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.

Oct. 07, 2022  

There was a revolution on Broadway last night! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Douglas Hodge

Douglas Hodge

Douglas Hodge and Amanda Miller

Reed Birney

Reed Birney

F. Murray Abraham and Liam Neeson

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson

Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean

Claudenette Jean and Wyclef Jean

David Rockwell

David Rockwell

V (Formerly Eve Ensler now known as "V")

V (Formerly Eve Ensler now known as "V")

LaChanze

LaChanze

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy and Tom Kirdahy

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Mark Lunsford and Martyna Majok

David Chase, Paula Leggett Chase and Dashiell Chase

Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez

Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson

Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson

Lindsay Mendez and J. Alex Brinson

Katharine Weiner and mother Diane Paulus

Randy Weiner, Diane Paulus and Katharine Weiner

V (Formerly Eve Ensler now known as "V") and Diane Paulus

Heather Ayers

Heather Ayers

Trip Cullman

Lorin Latarro

Lorin Latarro

Richard Kind

Lorin Latarro and Michaeljon Slinger

Lorin Latarro and Michaeljon Slinger

Musa Jackson

Musa Jackson

Michelle Mahler, Alan Mahler, Keith Edwards and JT Jenkins

Dr. Blythe Adamson and daughters Daphne & Penelope

Dr. Blythe Adamson and daughters Daphne & Penelope

Dr. Blythe Adamson

Dr. Blythe Adamson

Erik Bottcher

Zak Hill-Whilton and Erik Bottcher

David Mendizabal and Mack Brown

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard

Dina Wright Joseph

Dina Wright Joseph

Tess Zeretsky and Sheryl Kaller

Charles Randolph-Wright

Charles Randolph-Wright

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Danya Taymor and guest

Tyne Rafaeli




