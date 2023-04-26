Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Images of JoJo, Derek Klena & More in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, and more.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical features Joanna "JoJo" Levesque as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini.

See photos below!

JoJo will star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical through July 16.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, Derek Klena

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Eric Anderson

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena, Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque

Moulin Rouge!
Derek Klena

Moulin Rouge!
Andrew Ward

Moulin Rouge!
David Harris

Moulin Rouge!
Sophie Carmen Jones, Ricky Rojas

Moulin Rouge!
The cast






