Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Stars on the red carpet included John Krasinski, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and more.
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre.
See photos of stars on the red carpet below!
Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.
In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle and Max Roll complete the cast.
In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.
It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.
John Krasinski, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Matthew Rhys
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon
Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett
Michael Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Steve Martin
Scott Wittman and Matthew Broderick
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal
Julie Halston and Kevin Cahoon
Creative Consultant Trammel Tillman, Director Lisa Peterson, Set Deaigner Rachel Hauck, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Musical Supervisor Chris Fenwick, Wig & Makeup Design J. Jared Janas, Playwright Doug Wright and David Clement.
Playwright Doug Wright and Director Lisa Peterson
Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen
Brandon Uranowitz and Alysha Umphress
Jordan E. Cooper and Shoshana Bean
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein
Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan
Leigh Silverman and John Hoffman
Michael Feinstein and Terrence Flannery
