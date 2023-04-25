Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night

Stars on the red carpet included John Krasinski, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and more.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre.

See photos of stars on the red carpet below!

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle and Max Roll complete the cast.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
John Krasinski, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Matthew Rhys

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
John Krasinski and Matt Damon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Will Arnett and Jason Bateman

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Michael Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Michael Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Steven Spielberg

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Tony Kushner

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Steve Martin and Martin Short

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Steve Martin

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Bradley Cooper

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Will Arnett

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jason Bateman

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Justin Theroux

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Justin Theroux

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Zachary Quinto

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Scott Wittman and Matthew Broderick

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Matthew Broderick

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Paul Shaffer

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Graham Norton

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Graham Norton

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
La Chanze

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
La Chanze

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jordan Roth

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jordan Roth

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Arian Moayed

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Arian Moayed

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Corey Stoll

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Raul Esparza

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Raul Esparza

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Molly Ringwald

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Molly Ringwald

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Victor Garber

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Victor Garber

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Amir Arison

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Patricia Heaton

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Patricia Heaton

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Julie Halston and Kevin Cahoon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Kevin Cahoon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Kevin Cahoon

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Rachel Dratch

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Rachel Dratch

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Wesley Taylor

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Wesley Taylor

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Dale Soules

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Dale Soules

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Lea DeLaria

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Lea DeLaria

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Lea DeLaria and Jeremy Katz

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Cherry Jones

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Cherry Jones

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Creative Consultant Trammel Tillman, Director Lisa Peterson, Set Deaigner Rachel Hauck, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Musical Supervisor Chris Fenwick, Wig & Makeup Design J. Jared Janas, Playwright Doug Wright and David Clement.

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Playwright Doug Wright and Director Lisa Peterson

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Carrie Preston

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Carrie Preston

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Claybourne Elder

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brandon Uranowitz and Alysha Umphress

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Brandon Uranowitz and Alysha Umphress

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Alysha Umphress

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Alysha Umphress

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jordan E. Cooper and Shoshana Bean

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jordan E. Cooper and Shoshana Bean

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Debra Monk

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Leigh Silverman and John Hoffman

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Julie Halston

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Julie Halston

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jamie deRoy and Tony Danza

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Michael Feinstein and Terrence Flannery

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Dan Bucatinsky

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Signage at The Belasco Theater

Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
Signage at The Belasco Theater





Related Stories
Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year With New Record Deal Photo
Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year With New Record Deal
Grace McLean will release her debut full-length album next year through a new record deal with ECR Music Group. Although this will be her first album, McLean has released several original singles, including 'Everybody Loves,' which was released earlier this year. Grace McLean can currently be seen as the Queen in Bad Cinderella on Broadway.
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible Photo
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible
Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 opens tonight on Broadway. The production will be recorded and released on Audible later this year, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Sings Broadway Version of SexyBack Photo
Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Sings Broadway Version of 'SexyBack'
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Goldsberry is best known for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. Tonight's episode of That's My Jam also features Kenan Thompson, Big Boi, and Kesha. Watch the video now!
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96 Photo
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and singer Harry Belafonte has died at age 96. Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is one of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening NightPhotos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night
April 25, 2023

See photos of Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and more on the red carpet of Good Night, Oscar opening night!
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCARPhotos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
April 25, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and MorePhotos: Inside Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE With Jodie Comer and More
April 24, 2023

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for 'Killing Eve') makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle). The play officially opened at the Golden Theater last night, Sunday, April 23. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on BroadwayPhotos: Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, & Jennifer Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway
April 23, 2023

Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, and Jennifer Holliday visited Shucked on Broadway this week. Check out our photos here!
share