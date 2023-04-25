Photos: See Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper & More at GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Opening Night

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre.

See photos of stars on the red carpet below!

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; and John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin. Understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Thomas Michael Hammond, Stephanie Janssen, Postell Pringle and Max Roll complete the cast.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.