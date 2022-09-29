Photos: See Jewelle Blackman, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney & More in New HADESTOWN Images; New Block of Tickets on Sale

A new block of tickets for Hadestown, Broadway's Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, are now on sale. Tickets for Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) are available through Sunday, May 28, 2023. Additionally, new production photos of Hadestown taken by photographer Matthew Murphy have been released.

See the new photos below, and to see Lillias White as Missus Hermes, CLICK HERE!

The Broadway cast of Hadestown is led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page as Hades, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award winner Lillias White. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Soara-Joye Ross and Kay Trinidad as the Fates.

The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Trent Saunders, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.