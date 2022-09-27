Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN
Click Here for More on HADESTOWN

Photos: See Lillias White as Missus Hermes in HADESTOWN

The Broadway cast of Hadestown is also led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Patrick Page as Hades, and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Lillias White is now starring as Missus Hermes in Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical.

See photos of Lillias White as Missus Hermes below!

White won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her showstopping turn in Cy Coleman's The Life and received another Tony nomination in 2010 for Fela!. Her other Broadway credits include Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th Anniversary cast of Chicago, Effie White in Dreamgirls, Grizabella in Cats, Asaka in Once on this Island, and Miss Jones in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! was released last year by Old Mill Road Recording.

Due to previously scheduled commitments, White will not be performing in Hadestown November 2-4; November 10-13; and November 17-20.

In addition to White, the Broadway cast of Hadestown is led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page as Hades, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice. They are joined by Soara-Joye Ross and Kay Trinidad as the Fates.

The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Puette, Trent Saunders, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.

The show originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.


