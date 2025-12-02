 tracker
Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME

The Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime is directed by Anne Kauffman,

By: Dec. 02, 2025

You can now get a first look at Marjorie Prime on Broadway, which opens Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. 

The Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime, directed by Anne Kauffman, stars Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Cynthia Nixon, and June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime. 

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Anne Kauffman. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
Christopher Lowell, June Squibb

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
June Squibb

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME Image
Christopher Lowell



