Photos: Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb and More in MARJORIE PRIME

You can now get a first look at Marjorie Prime on Broadway, which opens Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater.

The Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime, directed by Anne Kauffman, stars Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Cynthia Nixon, and June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Anne Kauffman. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus



