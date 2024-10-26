Photos: SWEPT AWAY Press Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swept Away hosted a special press event on Friday, October 25th ahead of their first preview this Tuesday, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture their performance. Check out photos below!

Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, October 29. Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, and David Rowen.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away had sold out regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, as the highest grossing show in their Kreeger Theater. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas