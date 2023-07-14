Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park

This week's performances included Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical, and SIX: The Musical.
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2023 program yesterday, July 13, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
106.7 Lite FM Broadway in Bryant Park
Uma Paranjpe and Emily May
Emily May
Constantine Rousouli, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Nicole Parker
Constantine Rousouli, Nicole Parker and Lindsay Heather Pearce
Nicole Parker and Constantine Rousouli
Nicole Parker and Constantine Rousouli
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman, Nick Fradiani, Makai Hernandez, Tatiana Lofton and Kalonjee Gallimore
Makai Hernandez, Tatiana Lofton and Kalonjee Gallimore
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani
Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani
Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Copola, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones
Hailee Kaleem Wright
Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones
Zoe Jensen, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Taylor Iman Jones
Zoe Jensen, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Taylor Iman Jones
Holli' Conway
Holli' Conway, Bella Coppola and Zoe Jensen
Bella Coppola, Holli' Conway, Taylor Iman Jones, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Hailee Kaleem Wright and Zoe Jensen
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Holli' Conway, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones
Cast Members of Six The Musical and Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise
Kimberly Marable and members of the Cast of Chicago that includes-Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler, Arian Keddell, Michael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin
Kimberly Marable and members of the Cast of Chicago that includes-Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler, Arian Keddell, Michael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin
Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith Dani Spieler, Jennifer Fouche, Kinberly Marable, Arian Keddell, Nichael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin
EJ Hamilton
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, Sarah Bowden and David Merino
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, Sarah Bowden, David Merino and Eric Anderson
Sarah Bowden, Heather Makalani, EJ Hamilton and David Merino
Andre Ward, John Cardoza and Ricky Rojas
John Cardoza and Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, David Merino, Eric Anderson, John Cardoza, Courtney Reed, Ricky Rojas, Andre Ward and Sarah Bowden
