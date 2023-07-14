Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park

This week's performances included Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical, and SIX: The Musical.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2023 program yesterday, July 13, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's performances included Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical, and SIX: The Musical.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM Broadway in Bryant Park

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Rich Kaminski

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Rich Kaminski

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Elijah Rhea Johnson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Elijah Rhea Johnson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Uma Paranjpe and Emily May

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Emily May

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Uma Paranjpe

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Uma Paranjpe

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Lindsay Heather Pearce

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Lindsay Heather Pearce

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Constantine Rousouli, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Nicole Parker

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Constantine Rousouli

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Constantine Rousouli, Nicole Parker and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Parker

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Parker

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Parker

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Parker and Constantine Rousouli

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Parker and Constantine Rousouli

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Tatiana Lofton

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Robert Pendilla

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman, Nick Fradiani, Makai Hernandez, Tatiana Lofton and Kalonjee Gallimore

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Makai Hernandez, Tatiana Lofton and Kalonjee Gallimore

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Makai Hernandez

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kalonjee Gallimore

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Robert Pendilla, Samantha Gershman and Nick Fradiani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Copola, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Hailee Kaleem Wright

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Zoe Jensen, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Zoe Jensen, Holli' Conway, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Bella Coppola, Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Leandra Ellis-Gaston

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Bella Coppola

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Holli' Conway

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Zoe Jensen

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Holli' Conway, Bella Coppola and Zoe Jensen

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Bella Coppola, Holli' Conway, Taylor Iman Jones, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Hailee Kaleem Wright and Zoe Jensen

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Holli' Conway, Zoe Jensen and Taylor Iman Jones

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Cast Members of Six The Musical and Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kimberly Marable

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kimberly Marable and members of the Cast of Chicago that includes-Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler, Arian Keddell, Michael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kimberly Marable

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kimberly Marable and members of the Cast of Chicago that includes-Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith, Dani Spieler, Arian Keddell, Michael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Kimberly Marable

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jennifer Fouche

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jennifer Fouche

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Jessica Ernest

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Denny Paschall, Christine Cornish Smith Dani Spieler, Jennifer Fouche, Kinberly Marable, Arian Keddell, Nichael Scirrotto, Jeff Gorti and Barrett Martin

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Sarah Bowden

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Heather Makalani

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
EJ Hamilton

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
David Merino

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, Sarah Bowden and David Merino

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Eric Anderson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Eric Anderson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
John Cardoza

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, Sarah Bowden, David Merino and Eric Anderson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Eric Anderson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Ricky Rojas

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Sarah Bowden, Heather Makalani, EJ Hamilton and David Merino

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Andre Ward, John Cardoza and Ricky Rojas

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Ricky Rojas

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Andre Ward

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Eric Anderson

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
John Cardoza and Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Reed and John Cardoza

Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park
EJ Hamilton, Heather Makalani, David Merino, Eric Anderson, John Cardoza, Courtney Reed, Ricky Rojas, Andre Ward and Sarah Bowden



