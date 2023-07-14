Photos: SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Take the Stage For Week Two of Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2023 program yesterday, July 13, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's performances included Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical, and SIX: The Musical.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy