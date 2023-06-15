KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

Free performances are every Thursday in July beginning July 6, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park's 2023 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July beginning July 6. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m. ET, with performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by Chase Freedom, Core Hydration, Foxwoods Resort Casino, iHeartRadio Broadway and Mercedes-Benz. Additional partners include L'Oréal Paris Stand Up Against Street Harassment program, in partnership with NGO Right To Be, Taiwan Tourism Bureau and “The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise.”

This year, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will feature Tony Award-winning productions, such as “SIX; The Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and Broadway fan favorites including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked” and “& Juliet.”

“106.7 LITE FM's 'Broadway in Bryant Park' is a tradition that our listeners always look forward to,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. “This year's lineup of shows will undoubtedly bring the crowd to their feet.” 

The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule is as follows:

July 6, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little
Pre-show: A special performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

Main Show:
The Book of Mormon
Kimberly Akimbo
Some Like It Hot
Wicked

July 13, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Pre-show: Once Upon A One More Time

Main Show:
Chicago
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise
SIX: The Musical

July 20, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Pre-show: How to Dance in Ohio

Main Show:
Disney on Broadway
Aladdin
Frozen
The Lion King

July 27, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine
Pre-show: Little Shop of Horrors

Main Show:
& Juliet
Back To The Future
New York, New York
Shucked
 

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.



RELATED STORIES

1
Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87 Photo
Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87

Oscar-winning actor and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent has said.

2
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldnt Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Andrew Lloyd Webber has reflected on the current state of musical theatre in a new podcast, saying that he would not be seen as 'qualified' to write his musical Evita today.

3
Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Return To Broadway In PURLIE VIC Photo
Tony Award Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. To Return To Broadway In PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will  star in the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through  the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.

4
Reviews: A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Reviews: A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company

See what critics had to say about Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath. Read the reviews!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!
Review Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Jeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student CelebrationJeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODDDaniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODD

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You