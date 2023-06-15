KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park's 2023 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July beginning July 6. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m. ET, with performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by Chase Freedom, Core Hydration, Foxwoods Resort Casino, iHeartRadio Broadway and Mercedes-Benz. Additional partners include L'Oréal Paris Stand Up Against Street Harassment program, in partnership with NGO Right To Be, Taiwan Tourism Bureau and “The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise.”

This year, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will feature Tony Award-winning productions, such as “SIX; The Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and Broadway fan favorites including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked” and “& Juliet.”

“106.7 LITE FM's 'Broadway in Bryant Park' is a tradition that our listeners always look forward to,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. “This year's lineup of shows will undoubtedly bring the crowd to their feet.”

The 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule is as follows:

July 6, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little

Pre-show: A special performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau

Main Show:

The Book of Mormon

Kimberly Akimbo

Some Like It Hot

Wicked

July 13, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Pre-show: Once Upon A One More Time

Main Show:

Chicago

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise

SIX: The Musical

July 20, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Pre-show: How to Dance in Ohio

Main Show:

Disney on Broadway

Aladdin

Frozen

The Lion King

July 27, 2023

106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine

Pre-show: Little Shop of Horrors

Main Show:

& Juliet

Back To The Future

New York, New York

Shucked



The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.