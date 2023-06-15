KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

Free performances are every Thursday in July beginning July 6, 2023.
106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park's 2023 program will bring the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July beginning July 6. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m. ET, with performances running from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park Stage.
Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances is presented by Chase Freedom, Core Hydration, Foxwoods Resort Casino, iHeartRadio Broadway and Mercedes-Benz. Additional partners include L'Oréal Paris Stand Up Against Street Harassment program, in partnership with NGO Right To Be, Taiwan Tourism Bureau and “The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise.”
This year, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park will feature Tony Award-winning productions, such as “SIX; The Musical” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and Broadway fan favorites including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked” and “& Juliet.”
“106.7 LITE FM's 'Broadway in Bryant Park' is a tradition that our listeners always look forward to,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. “This year's lineup of shows will undoubtedly bring the crowd to their feet.”
106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little
Pre-show: A special performance by Taiwan Tourism Bureau
Main Show:
The Book of Mormon
Kimberly Akimbo
Some Like It Hot
Wicked
106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Pre-show: Once Upon A One More Time
Main Show:
Chicago
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise
SIX: The Musical
106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah
Pre-show: How to Dance in Ohio
Main Show:
Disney on Broadway
Aladdin
Frozen
The Lion King
106.7 LITE FM Host: Cubby & Christine
Pre-show: Little Shop of Horrors
Main Show:
& Juliet
Back To The Future
New York, New York
Shucked
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.
**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.
