Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 37th Annual MAC Awards

The 37th Annual MAC Awards took place last night, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

The evening featured a host of cabaret and Broadway favorites presenting and/or performing. Guests included ANNA ANDERSON, Aaron Lee Battle, Klea Blackhurst, Todd Buonopane, Jim Caruso, JACKIE COX, Frank Dain, Tommy J Dose, Natalie Douglas, Adam Feldman, ERIC MICHEL GILLETT, Anita Gillette, Sean Harkness, Jeff Harnar, NIKKI M JAMES, Andre Jordan, Lorinda Lisitza, Karen Mason, John McDaniel, Sharon McNight, Carolyn Montgomery, John Andrew Morrison, Kelli Rabke, Lee Roy Reams, Spider Saloff, Marta Sanders, KT Sullivan, Elizabeth Ward Land, and Lennie Watts. (Subject to change.)

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel. Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.