Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 37th Annual MAC Awards
The 37th Annual MAC Awards took place last night, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.
See photos from the red carpet below!
The evening featured a host of cabaret and Broadway favorites presenting and/or performing. Guests included ANNA ANDERSON, Aaron Lee Battle, Klea Blackhurst, Todd Buonopane, Jim Caruso, JACKIE COX, Frank Dain, Tommy J Dose, Natalie Douglas, Adam Feldman, ERIC MICHEL GILLETT, Anita Gillette, Sean Harkness, Jeff Harnar, NIKKI M JAMES, Andre Jordan, Lorinda Lisitza, Karen Mason, John McDaniel, Sharon McNight, Carolyn Montgomery, John Andrew Morrison, Kelli Rabke, Lee Roy Reams, Spider Saloff, Marta Sanders, KT Sullivan, Elizabeth Ward Land, and Lennie Watts. (Subject to change.)
Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel. Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.
Katryna Marttala and Ian McQueen
Justin Dylan Nastro
Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gilette and Jim Caruso
David Friedman and Shawn Moninger
Marta Sanders and Carolyn Montgomery
Billy Joe Young and Natalie Douglas
Jackie Cox
Jackie Cox and Michael Kirk Lane
Michael Kirk Lane and Julie Miller
Karen Mason, Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso
Kelli Rabke and Sean Harkness
Natalie Douglas, Elizabeth Ward Land and Lorinda Lisitza
Adam Feldman, Mary Lahti and Anita Gilette
Michael Kirk Lane, Todd Buonopane and Andre Jordan
Jillian Lauren with the Hanson Award
Jillian Laurain and Roy Sander
Jon Satrom
Andre Jordan and Michael Barbieri
Ray DeForest and Donna Lieberman (New York ACLU)
Michael Kirk Lane and Anna Anderson
Frank Dain and Carolyn Montgomery
Spider Saloff and Ricky Ritzel with his Lifetime Achievement Award
Spider Saloff and Ricky Ritzel
Kelli Rabke and Nikki M. James
Ray DeForest and Dawn Derow
Aaron Lee Battle, Lennie Watts and Tommy J. Dose
Jackie Cox and Nikki M. James
Anna Anderson and Marta Sanders
Karen Mason and Klea Blackhurst
Eve Eaton, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell
Karen Mason and Eric Michael Gillett
Rian Keating
Nate Buccieri (Music Director) and Amy Wolk (Producer and Director)
Ken Page with the Lifetime Achievement Award
Natalie Douglas, Ken Page and Charlie Alterman
Michael Kirk Lane, Ken Page and Amy Wolk
Ray DeForest and Ken Page