Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 37th Annual MAC Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The 37th Annual MAC Awards took place last night, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City.

See photos from the red carpet below!

The evening featured a host of cabaret and Broadway favorites presenting and/or performing. Guests included ANNA ANDERSON, Aaron Lee Battle, Klea Blackhurst, Todd Buonopane, Jim Caruso, JACKIE COX, Frank Dain, Tommy J Dose, Natalie Douglas, Adam Feldman, ERIC MICHEL GILLETT, Anita Gillette, Sean Harkness, Jeff Harnar, NIKKI M JAMES, Andre Jordan, Lorinda Lisitza, Karen Mason, John McDaniel, Sharon McNight, Carolyn Montgomery, John Andrew Morrison, Kelli Rabke, Lee Roy Reams, Spider Saloff, Marta Sanders, KT Sullivan, Elizabeth Ward Land, and Lennie Watts. (Subject to change.)

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel. Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.

Ray DeForest

Katryna Marttala and Ian McQueen

Justin Dylan Nastro

Jim Caruso

Todd Buonopane

Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gilette and Jim Caruso

Lee Roy Reams, Anita Gilette and Jim Caruso

David Friedman and Shawn Moninger

Marta Sanders and Carolyn Montgomery

Billy Joe Young and Natalie Douglas

John McDaniel and Jim Caruso

John McDaniel

Lennie Watts

Lennie Watts and Julie Miller

Jackie Cox

Jackie Cox and Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane and Julie Miller

Amy Wolk

Elizabeth Ward Land

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso

Karen Mason, Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso

Kelli Rabke and Sean Harkness

Ken Page

Karen Mason

Paul Rolnick and Karen Mason

Natalie Douglas, Elizabeth Ward Land and Lorinda Lisitza

Mary Lahti

Adam Feldman, Mary Lahti and Anita Gilette

Jeff Harner

Jeff Harner

Michael Kirk Lane, Todd Buonopane and Andre Jordan

Jillian Lauren with the Hanson Award

Jillian Laurain

Jillian Laurain and Roy Sander

Tara Martinez

Jon Satrom

Andre Jordan and Michael Barbieri

Ray DeForest and Donna Lieberman (New York ACLU)

Michael Kirk Lane and Anna Anderson

Danny Bolero

Ann Talman

Frank Dain and Carolyn Montgomery

Nate Buccieri

Nate Buccieri

Spider Saloff and Ricky Ritzel with his Lifetime Achievement Award

Spider Saloff and Ricky Ritzel

Spider Saloff and Ricky Ritzel

Kelli Rabke and Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James snd Amy Wolk

Aaron Lee Battle

Ray DeForest and Dawn Derow

Aaron Lee Battle, Lennie Watts and Tommy J. Dose

Jeff Harner

Jackie Cox and Nikki M. James

Jackie Cox and Nikki M. James

Lennie Watts

Anna Anderson and Marta Sanders

John Forster

Klea Blackhurst

Karen Mason and Klea Blackhurst

Eve Eaton, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell

Karen Mason and Eric Michael Gillett

Rian Keating

Josephine Sanges

Nate Buccieri (Music Director) and Amy Wolk (Producer and Director)

Ken Page with the Lifetime Achievement Award

Ken Page

Ken Page

Natalie Douglas, Ken Page and Charlie Alterman

Michael Kirk Lane, Ken Page and Amy Wolk

Ray DeForest and Ken Page

Sidney Myer



Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 37th Annual MAC Awards
