Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY at The New Group

A strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement is now playing through April 9 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The New Group is now presenting the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, with David Cale, Ato Essandoh, Patrick Foley, Hari Nef, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Bill Sage, Aleyse Shannon, Amy Stiller and Nat Wolff, directed by Scott Elliott.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

A strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement, originally slated through March 26, is now playing through April 9 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

A group of New York theater people retreat to a house in the Hudson Valley hoping to get away from it all. Except they can't seem to escape the ambitions, rivalries and fragile egos that follow them everywhere. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the hypocrisy, self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists is given fresh, fun emphasis in The Seagull/Woodstock, NY as Thomas Bradshaw returns to The New Group with his contemporary reworking of this tragicomic classic. This world premiere reunites playwright Thomas Bradshaw and director Scott Elliott, who previously collaborated at The New Group on Bradshaw's plays Intimacy and Burning.

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY features David Cale (Lillian, The New Group's Mouth to Mouth), Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne, Django Unchained), Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Hari Nef (The New Group's "Daddy", Transparent), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, The New Group's Happy Talk), Parker Posey (The Staircase, Waiting for Guffman, The New Group's Hurlyburly), Bill Sage (The New Group's Aunt Dan and Lemon, Precious), Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Black Christmas), Amy Stiller (The King of Queens, Down the Garden Path) and Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Group's Buried Child).

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Wallace Shawn

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Theo Stockman

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Katheryne Penny and Theo Stockman

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Dr. Gwen S. Korovin

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Patrick King

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Sound Designer Michael Boden

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Zegen

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Jennifer Damiano

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Juliana Canfield

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Sarah Steele

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Austin Cauldwell

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Josh Hamilton

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
John Patrick Shanley and Christina Toth

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
John Patrick Shanley

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Cynthia Nixon

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Cynthia Nixon

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Roxanne Heinz-Bradshaw, Drake Bradshaw and Playwright Thomas Bradshaw

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Donja R. Love

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
David Levi and Austin Cauldwell

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Saundra Santiago

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Chloe Sevigny

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Chloe Sevigny

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Wallace Shawn and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Edie Falco

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Director Scott Elliott and Chloe Sevigny

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Set Designer Derek McLane, Director Scott Elliott and Josh Hamilton

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Lighting Designer Cha See

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
John Patrick Shanley and Daniel Oreskes

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Daniel Oreskes

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Patrick Foley

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Patrick Foley

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Bill Sage

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Bill Sage

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Amy Stiller

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Amy Stiller

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Ato Essandoh

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Ato Essandoh

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
David Cale

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
David Cale

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Aleyse Shannon

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Associate Director Reid Clarke

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Associate Director Reid Clarke

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Hari Nef

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Hari Nef

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Patrick King and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Director Scott Elliott and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Nat Wolff and Josh Hamilton

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Associate Director Reid Clarke and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Josh Hamilton and Parker Posey

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Paul Iacono

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey and Chloe Sevigny

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Saundra Santiago, Bill Sage and Lorraine Farris

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Theo Stockman and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Wolff and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Michael Wolff and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
David Levi, Nat Wolff and Austin Cauldwell

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Hari Nef and Chloe Sevigny

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Lia Vollack and Set Designer Derek McLane

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Patrick Foley and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Bill Sage, Hari Nef and Nat Wolff

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
David Cale, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Ato Essandoh

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Aleyse Shannon, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Ato Essandoh

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Mimi O'Donnell and Daniel Oreskes

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Jack Ferver and Parker Posey

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Amy Stiller and Daniel Oreskes

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Aleyse Shannon and Amy Stiller

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Lily Thorne, Mimi O'Donnell, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Director Scott Elliott and Aleyse Shannon

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey and Director Scott Elliott

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Director Scott Elliott and Mimi O'Donnell

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Ato Essandoh, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, David Cale, Aleyse Shannon, Nat Wolff, Amy Stiller, Bill Sage, Hari Nef, Production Stage Manager Valerie A. Peterson, and Patrick Foley

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Ato Essandoh, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Director Scott Elliott, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw, David Cale, Aleyse Shannon, Nat Wolff, Amy Stiller, Bill Sage, Hari Nef and Patrick Foley

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY
Parker Posey and David Cale


