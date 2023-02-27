Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY at The New Group
The New Group is now presenting the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, with David Cale, Ato Essandoh, Patrick Foley, Hari Nef, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Bill Sage, Aleyse Shannon, Amy Stiller and Nat Wolff, directed by Scott Elliott.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
A strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement, originally slated through March 26, is now playing through April 9 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).
A group of New York theater people retreat to a house in the Hudson Valley hoping to get away from it all. Except they can't seem to escape the ambitions, rivalries and fragile egos that follow them everywhere. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the hypocrisy, self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists is given fresh, fun emphasis in The Seagull/Woodstock, NY as Thomas Bradshaw returns to The New Group with his contemporary reworking of this tragicomic classic. This world premiere reunites playwright Thomas Bradshaw and director Scott Elliott, who previously collaborated at The New Group on Bradshaw's plays Intimacy and Burning.
The Seagull/Woodstock, NY features David Cale (Lillian, The New Group's Mouth to Mouth), Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne, Django Unchained), Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Hari Nef (The New Group's "Daddy", Transparent), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, The New Group's Happy Talk), Parker Posey (The Staircase, Waiting for Guffman, The New Group's Hurlyburly), Bill Sage (The New Group's Aunt Dan and Lemon, Precious), Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Black Christmas), Amy Stiller (The King of Queens, Down the Garden Path) and Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Group's Buried Child).
Katheryne Penny and Theo Stockman
Dr. Gwen S. Korovin
Sound Designer Michael Boden
Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano
John Patrick Shanley and Christina Toth
Roxanne Heinz-Bradshaw, Drake Bradshaw and Playwright Thomas Bradshaw
Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Director Scott Elliott
Director Scott Elliott and Cynthia Nixon
David Levi and Austin Cauldwell
Wallace Shawn and Director Scott Elliott
Director Scott Elliott and Chloe Sevigny
Set Designer Derek McLane, Director Scott Elliott and Josh Hamilton
Lighting Designer Cha See
John Patrick Shanley and Daniel Oreskes
Associate Director Reid Clarke
Michael Patrick King and Director Scott Elliott
Director Scott Elliott and Nat Wolff
Associate Director Reid Clarke and Director Scott Elliott
Josh Hamilton and Parker Posey
Parker Posey and Chloe Sevigny
Saundra Santiago, Bill Sage and Lorraine Farris
David Levi, Nat Wolff and Austin Cauldwell
Lia Vollack and Set Designer Derek McLane
Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein and Director Scott Elliott
Bill Sage, Hari Nef and Nat Wolff
David Cale, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Ato Essandoh
Aleyse Shannon, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Ato Essandoh
Mimi O'Donnell and Daniel Oreskes
Amy Stiller and Daniel Oreskes
Aleyse Shannon and Amy Stiller
Lily Thorne, Mimi O'Donnell, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw and Executive Director of The New Group Adam Bernstein
Director Scott Elliott and Aleyse Shannon
Parker Posey and Director Scott Elliott
Director Scott Elliott and Mimi O'Donnell
Ato Essandoh, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, David Cale, Aleyse Shannon, Nat Wolff, Amy Stiller, Bill Sage, Hari Nef, Production Stage Manager Valerie A. Peterson, and Patrick Foley
Ato Essandoh, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Director Scott Elliott, Playwright Thomas Bradshaw, David Cale, Aleyse Shannon, Nat Wolff, Amy Stiller, Bill Sage, Hari Nef and Patrick Foley
