Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of WALKING WITH GHOSTS
Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets.
Last night, internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne opened in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway. This adaptation from his best-selling memoir of the same name is directed by Lonny Price and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Walking with Ghosts is produced by Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street.
Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and will next have a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway.
By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."
Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.
Kristen Beth Willaims
Kristen Beth Willaims
Dr. Barry Kohn and Brina Kohn
Brenda Vaccaro and Judy Collins
Danny Kornfeld and Bobby Steggert
Danny Kornfeld and Bobby Steggert
Charlotte St. Martin and Lauren Reid
Charlotte Moore and guest
Executive Producers John Johnson and Sue Wagner
Paul Burke and Director Lonny Price
Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Doris Barkin and Hannah Beth King
Director Lonny Price and Gabriel Byrne
Associate Director Matt Cowart, Director Lonny Price and Gabriel Byrne
Director Lonny Price, Gabriel Byrne Producer Anne Clarke and Producer Mara Isaacs
Director Lonny Price, Producer Anne Clarke, Producer Mara Isaacs and Gabriel Byrne
Hannah Beth King and husband Gabriel Byrne
Hannah Beth King and husband Gabriel Byrne
Costume Design Joan O'Clery, Set Design/Lighting Design Sinéad McKenna, Gabriel Byrne and Sound Design/Composer Sinéad Diskin
Producer Anne Clarke and Gabriel Byrne
