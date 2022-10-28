Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of WALKING WITH GHOSTS

Click Here for More on Walking with Ghosts

Last night, internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne opened in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway. This adaptation from his best-selling memoir of the same name is directed by Lonny Price and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

Walking with Ghosts is produced by Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street.

Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and will next have a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.