Walking with Ghosts
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of WALKING WITH GHOSTS

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets.

Oct. 28, 2022  

Last night, internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne opened in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway. This adaptation from his best-selling memoir of the same name is directed by Lonny Price and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

Walking with Ghosts is produced by Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street.

Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and will next have a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Donna Murphy

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Donna Murphy

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Milly Shapiro

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Milly Shapiro

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Scarlett Strallen

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Scarlett Strallen

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Ellen Barkin

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Ellen Barkin

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Kristen Beth Willaims

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Kristen Beth Willaims

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Tony Danza

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Tony Danza

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Dr. Barry Kohn and Brina Kohn

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Judy Collins

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Maria Friedman

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Brenda Vaccaro

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Brenda Vaccaro

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Brenda Vaccaro and Judy Collins

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Judy Collins and Louis Nelson

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Danny Kornfeld and Bobby Steggert

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Danny Kornfeld and Bobby Steggert

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Chris Noth

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Patrick Vaill

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Charlotte St. Martin and Lauren Reid

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Robert Wankel and Lynn Wankel

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Lee Wilkof and Connie Grappo

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Paul Muldoon

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Michael Wilson

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Ciarán Oa??Reilly

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Charlotte Moore and guest

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Executive Producers John Johnson and Sue Wagner

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Paul Burke and Director Lonny Price

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Doris Barkin and Hannah Beth King

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Director Lonny Price and Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Associate Director Matt Cowart, Director Lonny Price and Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Director Lonny Price, Gabriel Byrne Producer Anne Clarke and Producer Mara Isaacs

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Director Lonny Price, Producer Anne Clarke, Producer Mara Isaacs and Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Hannah Beth King and husband Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Hannah Beth King and husband Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Costume Design Joan O'Clery, Set Design/Lighting Design Sinéad McKenna, Gabriel Byrne and Sound Design/Composer Sinéad Diskin

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Producer Anne Clarke and Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne: Walking with Ghosts
Gabriel Byrne




