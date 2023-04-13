Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: On the Opening Night Purple Carpet For FAT HAM on Broadway

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night purple carpet below!

Fat Ham will run at the American Airlines Theatre for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

Fat Ham by James Ijames made its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-out run-May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension-at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director). The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames' play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Fat Ham
Vanessa Williams and La Chanze

Fat Ham
Saheem Ali and Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Saheem Ali and Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Sandra Oh

Fat Ham
Sandra Oh

Fat Ham
Mandy Hackett and Sandra Oh

Fat Ham
Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Saheem Ali and Daryl Beck

Fat Ham
James Ijames

Fat Ham
James Ijames

Fat Ham
James Ijames and Family

Fat Ham
James Ijames and Lupita Nyong'o

Fat Ham
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald

Fat Ham
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald

Fat Ham
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald

Fat Ham
Bridget Everett

Fat Ham
Bridget Everett

Fat Ham
Jelani Alladin and Crystal Lucas-Perry

Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry

Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry

Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry

Fat Ham
Jelani Alladin

Fat Ham
Jelani Alladin

Fat Ham
Michael Stuhlbarg

Fat Ham
Michael Stuhlbarg

Fat Ham
Camryn Manheim

Fat Ham
Camryn Manheim

Fat Ham
Adrienne Warren

Fat Ham
Adrienne Warren

Fat Ham
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Fat Ham
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Fat Ham
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jenny Steingart

Fat Ham
La Chanze

Fat Ham
La Chanze

Fat Ham
Sammi Cannold

Fat Ham
Oskar Eustis and Jordan E. Cooper

Fat Ham
Jordan E. Cooper

Fat Ham
Jordan E. Cooper

Fat Ham
Nona Hendryx

Fat Ham
Nona Hendryx

Fat Ham
George Faison

Fat Ham
Kenny Leon

Fat Ham
Kenny Leon

Fat Ham
Jon Michael Hill

Fat Ham
Jon Michael Hill

Fat Ham
Glenn Davis

Fat Ham
Glenn Davis

Fat Ham
Glenn Davis and Martyna Majok

Fat Ham
Martyna Majok

Fat Ham
Martyna Majok

Fat Ham
Dominique Morisseau

Fat Ham
Dominique Morisseau

Fat Ham
Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Fat Ham
Alexa Goodrow and Erich Bergen

Fat Ham
Alexa Goodrow and Erich Bergen

Fat Ham
Jason Michael Webb

Fat Ham
Jason Michael Webb

Fat Ham
Javier Munoz

Fat Ham
Javier Munoz

Fat Ham
Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby Jr.

Fat Ham
Melba Wilson

Fat Ham
Melba Wilson

Fat Ham
Somi Kakoma

Fat Ham
Somi Kakoma

Fat Ham
Cody Renard Richard

Fat Ham
Cody Renard Richard

Fat Ham
Britton Smith

Fat Ham
Britton Smith

Fat Ham
Aja M. Jackson

Fat Ham
Aja M. Jackson

Fat Ham
Oskar Eustis, Rashad V. Chambers, James Ijames, Mandy Hackett, Darren Johnston and Sade Lythcott

Fat Ham
Amber Iman and Phoenix Best

Fat Ham
Amber Iman and Phoenix Best

Fat Ham
Denise Manning and Antwayn Hopper

Fat Ham
Antwayn Hopper

Fat Ham
Antwayn Hopper

Fat Ham
Jawn Murray

Fat Ham
Jawn Murray

Fat Ham
Ryan Jamaal Swain

Fat Ham
Ryan Jamaal Swain

Fat Ham
Timo Blake

Fat Ham
Trey Linz Husbands

Fat Ham
Trey Linz Husbands

Fat Ham
Isaac Yiadom




