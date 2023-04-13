Photos: The Cast of FAT HAM Celebrates Opening Night
Fat Ham officially opened on Broadway last night, April 12.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. The cast met the press at their opening night celebrations and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!
Fat Ham will run at the American Airlines Theatre for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.
The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."
The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).
Fat Ham by James Ijames made its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-out run-May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension-at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director). The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames' play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright James Ijames
Director Saheem Ali
Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames
Marquis D. Gibson, Rema Webb, R.J. Foster, Matthew Elijah Webb and Alexandria Lewis
Calvin Leon Smith and Billy Eugene Jones
Jonathan McRory, Director Saheem Ali, Playwright James Ijames and Sade Lythcott
Lupita Nyong'o, Daryl Beck, Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali
Director Saheem Ali, Jonathan McRory, Darren Johnston, Sade Lythcott, Rashad V. Chambers, Mandy Hackett and Playwright James Ijames
Playwright James Ijames with his Mom & Grandmother
