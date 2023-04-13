Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: The Cast of FAT HAM Celebrates Opening Night

Fat Ham officially opened on Broadway last night, April 12.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway last night, April 12. The cast met the press at their opening night celebrations and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Fat Ham will run at the American Airlines Theatre for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

Fat Ham by James Ijames made its New York premiere in a critically acclaimed sold-out run-May 12-July 31, 2022, including a six-week extension-at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), co-produced with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, CEO; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director). The play was commissioned by and received its world premiere as a filmed production at The Wilma Theater, Philadelphia; Ijames' play went on to win the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones, Chris Herbie Holland, Adrianna Mitchell, Nikki Crawford, Marcel Spears, Benja Kay Thomas and Calvin Leon Smith

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones, Chris Herbie Holland, Adrianna Mitchell, Nikki Crawford, Director Saheem Ali, Marcel Spears, Benja Kay Thomas and Calvin Leon Smith

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones, Darren Johnston, Chris Herbie Holland, Jonathan McCrory, Adrianna Mitchell, Nikki Crawford, Director Saheem Ali, Marcel Spears, Benja Kay Thomas, Sade Lythcott, Calvin Leon Smith and Mandy Hackett

Fat Ham
Marcel Spears

Fat Ham
Marcel Spears

Fat Ham
Nikki Crawford

Fat Ham
Nikki Crawford

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones

Fat Ham
Benja Kay Thomas

Fat Ham
Benja Kay Thomas

Fat Ham
Calvin Leon Smith

Fat Ham
Calvin Leon Smith

Fat Ham
Chris Herbie Holland

Fat Ham
Chris Herbie Holland

Fat Ham
Adrianna Mitchell

Fat Ham
Adrianna Mitchell

Fat Ham
Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Rema Webb

Fat Ham
Rema Webb

Fat Ham
Matthew Elijah Webb

Fat Ham
Matthew Elijah Webb

Fat Ham
R.J. Foster

Fat Ham
R.J. Foster

Fat Ham
Marquis D. Gibson

Fat Ham
Marquis D. Gibson

Fat Ham
Alexandria Lewis

Fat Ham
Alexandria Lewis

Fat Ham
Marquis D. Gibson, Rema Webb, R.J. Foster, Matthew Elijah Webb and Alexandria Lewis

Fat Ham
Marquis D. Gibson, Rema Webb, R.J. Foster, Matthew Elijah Webb and Alexandria Lewis

Fat Ham
Calvin Leon Smith and Billy Eugene Jones

Fat Ham
Nikki Crawford and Marcel Spears

Fat Ham
Kadeem Ali Harris and Adrianna Mitchell

Fat Ham
Jonathan McRory, Director Saheem Ali, Playwright James Ijames and Sade Lythcott

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o, Daryl Beck, Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o, Daryl Beck, Director Saheem Ali and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Lupita Nyong'o and Director Saheem Ali

Fat Ham
Director Saheem Ali, Jonathan McRory, Darren Johnston, Sade Lythcott, Rashad V. Chambers, Mandy Hackett and Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Darren Johnston, Director Saheem Ali, Playwright James Ijames, Mandy Hackett, and Rashad V. Chambers

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones

Fat Ham
Playwright James Ijames with his Mom & Grandmother

Fat Ham
Playwright James Ijames

Fat Ham
Billy Eugene Jones, Chris Herbie Holland, Adrianna Mitchell, Nikki Crawford, Marcel Spears, Benja Kay Thomas and Calvin Leon Smith




