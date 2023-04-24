Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for FAT HAM

Fat Ham is running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, just opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre, where it will run for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In Fat Ham, Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

Check out highlights from the red carpet arrivals, which included interviews with James, Ali, Will Swenson, Audra McDonald, Jelani Alladin, and so many more!








