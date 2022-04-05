Photos: On The Red Carpet at MCC's MISCAST 2022
Miscast22 took place in-person, returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022. The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award-winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.
Miscast22 featured performances by Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Tick, Tick... Boom!), Tony Award® winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, A Raisin in the Sun), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Hello, Dolly!), Skye Dakota Turner (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Respect), and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) served as Musical Director.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Will Cantler, Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Robert LuPone
Will Cantler, Blake West, Susan Raanan, Bernie Telsey, Robert LuPone
Will Cantler, Blake West, Christine Baranski, Bernie Telsey, Robert LuPone
Will Cantler, Blake West, Susan Raanan, Christine Baranski, Bernie Telsey, Robert LuPone
Tessa Frascogna, Camille De La Cruz, Phoenix Averiyire, Juliet Benn, Walter Russell III, Jaden Myles Waldman, Lily Tamburo
Antoine Smith, Christian Wilson
Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler
