Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ashley Park & More

Season three of the hit series will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 4 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Curtain up on season three! Only Murders in the Building is back for its Broadway-themed third season, featuring theater favorites like Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Jason Veasey, and more.

Don't miss out on the thrilling combination of true crime and theater in this must-watch season, which will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The new season is also set to feature Meryl Streep, Don Darryl RiveraGerald CaesarAllison GuinnJesse WilliamsPaul RuddAndrea Martin, and Jeremy Shamos.

Check out the photos here:

Photos courtesy of Hulu



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Previews are now underway for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. Check out video highlights of the cast in action here.

2
VIDEO: Watch Pinball Wizard from THE WHOS TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre

The Goodman Theatre has released new footage from Chicago’s must-see summer musical The Who’s Tommy, reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway. Check out a video clip of 'Pinball Wizard' here!

3
WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo
WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that while the Wicked movie has paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, their respective release dates should not be affected. Production on the film halted on Friday just days before wrapping in the UK, with 'One Short Day' being left to film. Read Chu's statement now!

4
Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Photo
Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!

& Juliet was the star of the show in an all new category on last night's episode of Jeopardy! The category was called 'The Music of Max Martin' and included clues about songs in the musical, coupled with clips. How many can you guess correctly? Check out the video here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu ConfirmsWICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu Confirms
Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.
REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. PurrREBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr
Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You