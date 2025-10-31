Photos: Michael Urie and More in RICHARD II at Red Bull Theater

The cast also features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, and more.
You can now get a first look at production photos of Red Bull Theater's Richard II now in previews at the Astor Place Theatre prior to Opening Night Monday November 10th. See photos here!
Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role in this powerful new version of Shakespeare's Richard II, he is joined by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.
Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare. This is Shakespeare like no other — intimate, innovative, and utterly unmissable.
Photo credit: Carol Rosegg
Ron Canada, Emily Swallow, and Michael Urie
Sarin Monae West, Lux Pascal, Michael Urie, David Mattar Merten, Ryan Spahn, and James Seol
Michael Urie and David Mattar Merten
Michael Urie and Emily Swallow
Ron Canada, Grantham Coleman, and Michael Urie
Grantham Coleman and Michael Urie
Sarin Monae West, James Seol, and Daniel Stewart Sherman
Kathryn Meisle, Ron Canada, Michael Urie, and Lux Pascal
Emily Swallow, David Mattar Merten, Grantham Coleman, Michael Urie, and Lux Pascal