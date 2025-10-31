Photos: Michael Urie and More in RICHARD II at Red Bull Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at production photos of Red Bull Theater's Richard II now in previews at the Astor Place Theatre prior to Opening Night Monday November 10th. See photos here!

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role in this powerful new version of Shakespeare's Richard II, he is joined by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare. This is Shakespeare like no other — intimate, innovative, and utterly unmissable.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg