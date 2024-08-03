Photos: Melissa McCarthy Visits Ariana Madix at CHICAGO on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melissa McCarthy attended a performance of Chicago on Broadway this week and stayed to chat and take photos with Ariana Madix and the cast after the show. Check out our photos below!

Ariana Madix will play "Roxie Hart" through Sunday, September 1 at the Ambassador Theatre. Ariana broke box office records for Chicago during her first appearance as “Roxie" earlier this year.

Ariana Madix has paved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and reality TV. Born and raised in Melbourne, FL, Ariana began performing as soon as she could walk. After a successful competitive equestrian career and winning two national dance championships, this talented newcomer received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College. It wasn’t long before Ariana set out to pursue her dream and moved to New York City where she became a part of the sketch comedy world. Working extensively with College Humor, MTV, and ESPN helped to solidify Ariana’s quick dry wit and biting sarcasm. Madix is now based in Los Angeles, has a diverse resume in film & tv including Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." Turning her "survival job" as a bartender into an enterprise, Ariana's path is truly unique. She was a finalist on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars.” Variety named her one of the Most Powerful Women in Reality TV and her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches was recently named a New York Times best-seller.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas