Photos: Meet the 2022 Tony Awards Nominees!
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Tonys season is here at last! The nominations for the biggest Broadway awards ceremony were announced last week on Monday, May 9. Leading the pack was A Strange Loop with eleven nominations, followed closely by MJ and Paradise Square, with ten nominations each. On Thursday, the nominees met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture portraits of each of them on their big day!
Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).
