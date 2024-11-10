Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Stars Solea Pfeiffer & John Cardoza Meet the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza are now starring as Satine and Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, currently running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. See photos of the new stars as they met the press below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. The production opened on Broadway in the Summer of 2019 and recently celebrated its 5th anniversary.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas