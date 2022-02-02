Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast and Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
MJ officially openedÂ on Broadway last night, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbishedÂ Neil SimonÂ Theatre.
Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ officially opened on Broadway last night, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).
MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer PrizeÂ® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Michael Balderrama, Christopher Wheeldon, Dontee Kiehn
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Christopher Wheeldon, Walter Russell III
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III
Sound Design team
Zelig Williams, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II, Raymond Baynard, John Edwards
Alex Nolan
Alex Nolan
Michelle Mercedes, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Alex Nolan, Oyoyo Joi, Kali May Grinder
Kyle R. Robinson
Kyle R. Robinson
Chelton Grey
Chelton Grey
Ryan VanDenBoom, Kyle R. Robinson, Wonza Johnson, Darius Wright, Chelton Grey
Chelton Grey, Alex Nolan
Jason Michael Webb, Ayana George
Renni Anthony Magee, Wonza Johnson, Oyoyo Joi, Ramone Nelson, Kamille Upshaw, Darius Wright, Aramie Payton