Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast and Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

MJ officially openedÂ on Broadway last night, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbishedÂ Neil SimonÂ Theatre.

Feb. 2, 2022 Â 

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ officially opened on Broadway last night, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer PrizeÂ® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Michael Balderrama, Christopher Wheeldon, Dontee Kiehn

MJ the Musical
Christopher Wheeldon

MJ the Musical
Christopher Wheeldon

MJ the Musical
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Christopher Wheeldon, Walter Russell III

MJ the Musical
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III

MJ the Musical
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III

MJ the Musical
Devin Trey Campbell, Christian Wilson, Walter Russell III

MJ the Musical
Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Whitney Bashor

MJ the Musical
Antoine L. Smith

MJ the Musical
Antoine L. Smith

MJ the Musical
Quentin Earl Darrington

MJ the Musical
Quentin Earl Darrington

MJ the Musical
Joey Sorge

MJ the Musical
Joey Sorge

MJ the Musical
Gabriel Ruiz

MJ the Musical
Gabriel Ruiz

MJ the Musical
Sound Design team

MJ the Musical
Zelig Williams, Apollo Levine, Tavon Olds-Sample, Lamont Walker II, Raymond Baynard, John Edwards

MJ the Musical
Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Kamille Upshaw

MJ the Musical
Kamille Upshaw

MJ the Musical
Kali May Grinder

MJ the Musical
Kali May Grinder

MJ the Musical
Michelle Mercedes

MJ the Musical
Michelle Mercedes

MJ the Musical
Carina-Kay Louchiey

MJ the Musical
Carina-Kay Louchiey

MJ the Musical
Oyoyo Joi

MJ the Musical
Oyoyo Joi

MJ the Musical
Alex Nolan

MJ the Musical
Alex Nolan

MJ the Musical
Michelle Mercedes, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Alex Nolan, Oyoyo Joi, Kali May Grinder

MJ the Musical
Ramone Nelson

MJ the Musical
Ramone Nelson

MJ the Musical
Renni Anthony Magee

MJ the Musical
Renni Anthony Magee

MJ the Musical
Aramie Payton

MJ the Musical
Aramie Payton

MJ the Musical
Darius Wright

MJ the Musical
Darius Wright

MJ the Musical
Wonza Johnson

MJ the Musical
Wonza Johnson

MJ the Musical
Kyle R. Robinson

MJ the Musical
Kyle R. Robinson

MJ the Musical
Ryan VanDenBoom

MJ the Musical
Ryan VanDenBoom

MJ the Musical
Chelton Grey

MJ the Musical
Chelton Grey

MJ the Musical
Ryan VanDenBoom, Kyle R. Robinson, Wonza Johnson, Darius Wright, Chelton Grey

MJ the Musical
Chelton Grey, Alex Nolan

MJ the Musical
Jason Michael Webb, Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Jason Michael Webb

MJ the Musical
Jason Michael Webb

MJ the Musical
Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

MJ the Musical
Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

MJ the Musical
Lia Vollack

MJ the Musical
Lia Vollack

MJ the Musical
David Holcenberg

MJ the Musical
David Holcenberg

MJ the Musical
Renni Anthony Magee, Wonza Johnson, Oyoyo Joi, Ramone Nelson, Kamille Upshaw, Darius Wright, Aramie Payton

MJ the Musical
Lynn Nottage

MJ the Musical
Paul Tazewell

MJ the Musical
Paul Tazewell

MJ the Musical
Natasha Katz

MJ the Musical
Natasha Katz


