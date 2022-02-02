Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast and Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ officially opened on Broadway last night, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer PrizeÂ® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski