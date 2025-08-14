Review Roundup: MAMMA MIA! Returns to Broadway

Here we go again! The beloved jukebox musical classic turned global film phenomenon MAMMA MIA! has returned home to Broadway and celebrates its opening tonight at the Winter Garden Theatre. Read the reviews!

The company includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Andy Garcia, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Xavi Soto Burgos.

The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Highlights of the current cast include Carly Sakalove’s warm, witty Rosie and Jalynn Steele’s stylish, sharp-tongued Tanya, along with Sherrill’s powerhouse vocals on 'The Winner Takes It All.' While some of the dialogue remains light and the orchestra occasionally overpowers the singers, Mamma Mia! continues to deliver what its audiences come for: a high-spirited, nostalgic night of vicarious karaoke.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: Yet ‘Mamma Mia!’ remains what it always was: a feast for your pleasure centers. It’s a show that almost invites us to roll our eyes at it — until that moment or two later when we’re inevitably going, My, my, how can I resist you? … The culmination of that evolution was ‘Mamma Mia!,’ a show that was, and remains, a two-and-a-half-hour pop rhapsody of delight.

Emlyn Travis, Entertainment Weekly: It’s been over 25 years since Mamma Mia! first took to the stage, and it's abundantly clear that the fervor surrounding it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And it's easy to see why: The show is pure sunshine baked into a musical and dressed in disco balls, sequins, and feathered boas. My, my, how could we resist this?

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Frankly, the show looks so tacky that it could be the original 2001 production with a not-very-good paint job… I missed the eye candy of Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard… On stage, Victor Wallace emotes enough for a dozen actors. It’s contagious… Jalynn Steele and Carly Sakolove manage to rise above the dispiriting mess around them.