Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits SUFFS at the Public Theater

The Public Theater is now presenting the World Premiere of Suffs, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub, music direction and music supervision by Andrea Grody, choreography by Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. Suffs will have an official press opening on Wednesday, April 6. Ahead of opening night, Public Theater veteran Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by to check out the show!

The complete ensemble cast of Suffs features Jenna Bainbridge (Harry T. Burn/Ensemble), Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Tsilala Brock (Dudley Malone), Jenn Colella (Carrie Catt), Hannah Cruz (Ruza Wenclawska), Nadia Dandashi (Doris Stevens), Aisha de Haas (Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn), Stephanie Everett (Understudy), Amina Faye (Robin/Ensemble), Holly Gould (Alice Paul Standby), Cassondra James (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M. James (Ida B. Wells), Jaygee Macapugay (Mollie Hay/Ensemble), Grace McLean (Woodrow Wilson), Susan Oliveras (Nina Otero-Warren/Ensemble), Mia Pak (Mrs. Wu/Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Warden Whittaker/Ensemble), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Understudy), J. Riley Jr. (Phyllis Terrell/Ensemble), Phillipa Soo (Inez Milholland), Shaina Taub (Alice Paul), Angela Travino (Understudy), Ada Westfall (Mrs. Herndon/Ensemble), and Aurelia Williams (Understudy).

A musical event one hundred years in the making, Suffs brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement. Written by and featuring one of the most exciting new voices in theater, Shaina Taub, this epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists-"Suffs" as they called themselves-took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.

SUFFS features scenic design by Mimi Lien; costume design by Toni-Leslie James; lighting design by Natasha Katz; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; sound effects design by Daniel Kluger; hair, wigs, and makeup design by Matthew Armentrout; orchestrations by Mike Brun; and prop management by Corinne Gologursky. In addition to choreographer, Raja Feather Kelly is creative consultant and Ayanna Thompson is dramaturg. Melanie J. Lisby serves as production stage manager, and Amber Johnson and Jessie Moore serve as stage managers.

