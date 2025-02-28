Photos: Katie Yeomans Joins MEAN GIRLS North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New production photos have been released from the North American tour of MEAN GIRLS, featuring the tour's new Cady Heron, Katie Yeomans. The cast also includes Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Gandhi as Kevin G, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, and Tym Brown as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Owen Kent Ing, Madeline Kendall, Giulia Marolda, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Michael Mottram, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani, and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.

Mean Girls is the hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played to packed houses. Prior to that, the show made its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical with Paramount Pictures premiered on January 12, 2024, and Mean Girls opened in London’s West End on June 26, 2024 where it continues to thrill audiences.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmondand Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.