Photos: Judd Apatow Visits SWEPT AWAY

The Longacre Theatre welcomed a very special visitor last week! Director Judd Apatow caught a performance of Swept Away and posed with the cast afterwards. Check out photos from the special visit below.

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas