Photos: JoJo Takes Her First Bows as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows below!

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena who returns to the production in the role of "Christian."

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ricky Rojas, Derek Klena, Eric Anderson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, David Harris and Andre Ward

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Eric Anderson

Alec Varcas, Eric Anderson and Taurean Everett

Cole Wachman, Eric Anderson and Taurean Everett

Eric Anderson

Cole Wachman, Alec Varcas, Patrick Clanton, Julius Rubio, Clay Rice Thomson, Nick Martinez, Aaron Finley,, Alexander Gil Cruz and Taurean Everett

Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Sophie Carmen-Jones and Ricky Rojas

David Harris

Andre Ward

Eric Anderson

Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ricky Rojas, Derek Klena, Eric Anderson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, David Harris and Andre Ward

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ricky Rojas, Derek Klena, Eric Anderson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, David Harris and Andre Ward

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ricky Rojas, Derek Klena, Eric Anderson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, David Harris and Andre Ward

Ricky Rojas, Derek Klena, Eric Anderson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, David Harris and Andre Ward

The Cast of "Moulin Rouge!"

Derek Klena and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque




