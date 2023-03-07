Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume Fitting

JoJo makes her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Mar. 07, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previoulsy reported, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

JoJo had her fitting for her costume last week, meeting with costume designer Catherine Zuber. Check out photos below!

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena who returns to the production in the role of "Christian." Ashley Loren and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit play their final performance as "Satine" and "Christian," respectively, on Sunday, April 9.

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

JoJo went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, including another #1 single "Too Little Too Late." In 2016, JoJo returned with Mad Love, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2018, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music. In 2020, her song "Say So" with PJ Morton won a prestigious GRAMMY Award for "Best R&B Song". On film, she's appeared in Aquamarine, RV (opposite Robin Williams), among others.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

