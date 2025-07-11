Photos: & JULIET, BOOP! & More Kick off Broadway in Bryant Park 2025

Broadway in Bryant Park will continue on Thursday through July 31, 2025.
Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
& Juliet: Gianna Harris, Michael Iván Carrier, Nathan Levy, and more performed "...Baby One More Time" and "I Kissed a Girl".
BOOP! The Musical: Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Faith Prince, and more performed "Where I Wanna Be" and "The Color of Love".
Hell’s Kitchen: Amanda Reid and Benjamin H. Moore performed "The River" and "If I Ain't Got You".
Maybe Happy Ending: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron performed "The Rainy Day We Met" and "A Sentimental Person".
MJ the Musical: Matte Martinez, Sasha Allen, and more performed "I'll Be there" and "Beat It".
The Great Gatsby: Michael Maliakel, Dariana Mullen, and more perfromed "Roaring On" and "La Dee Dah With You".
Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Taiwan Tourism
Taiwan Tourism
Taiwan Tourism
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah
Co Hosting today Anastacia McClesky from Boop The Musical
106.7 Lite FM's Delilah
The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.
The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.
The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.
Michael Ivan Carrier and Nathan Levy
The Cast of &Juliet that includes- Zalah Vallien, Joomin Hwang, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Gianna Harris, Daniel Assetta, Cassie Silva, Mackenzie Meadows, TJ Tapp, Nathan Levy, Michael Iván Carrier, Alejandro MullerDahlberg,Darien Van Rensalier, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Makai Hernandez, Romy Vuksan
Aubie Merrylees and Ricky Schroeder
Philip Huber, Aubie Merrylees and Erich Bergen
Phillip Huber, Aubie Merrylees, Erich Bergen, Lizzy Tucker, Ryah Nixon, Nina Lafarga, Courtney Arango, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, Anastacia McCleskey, Gabriella Sorrentino, Ricky Schroeder, Lawrence Alexander, David Wright, Jr., Colin Bradbury, Dan Castiglione, Derek Jordan Taylor, Victoria Byrd, Rebecca Corrigan
Phillip Huber, Faith Prince, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Aubie Merrylees, Erich Bergen and Ricky Schroeder
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham
Anastacia McCleskey
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham
Benjamin H. Moore and Amanda Reid
Benjamin H. Moore and Amanda Reid
Dez Duron, Helen J. Shen and Darren Criss
Dez Duron, Helen J Shen and Darren Criss
Helen J Shen
Dez Duron
Dez Duron
Cast of MJ
Cast of MJ
Cast of MJ
Cast of MJ
Cast of MJ
Videos