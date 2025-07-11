 tracking pixel
Photos: & JULIET, BOOP! & More Kick off Broadway in Bryant Park 2025

Broadway in Bryant Park will continue on Thursday through July 31, 2025.

Jul. 11, 2025
Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. 

The week 1 performances featured the casts of:

& Juliet: Gianna Harris, Michael Iván Carrier, Nathan Levy, and more performed "...Baby One More Time" and "I Kissed a Girl".

BOOP! The Musical: Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Erich Bergen, Faith Prince, and more performed "Where I Wanna Be" and "The Color of Love".

Hell’s Kitchen: Amanda Reid and Benjamin H. Moore performed "The River" and "If I Ain't Got You".

Maybe Happy Ending: Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron performed "The Rainy Day We Met" and "A Sentimental Person".

MJ the Musical: Matte Martinez, Sasha Allen, and more performed "I'll Be there" and "Beat It".

The Great Gatsby: Michael Maliakel, Dariana Mullen, and more perfromed "Roaring On" and "La Dee Dah With You".

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy






Co Hosting today Anastacia McClesky from Boop The Musical



The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.


The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.


Michael Maliakel


Dariana Mullen


The Great Gatsby cast that includes - Chase Peacock, Nathaniel Hunt, Kurt Csolak, Michael Maliakel, Alex Prakken, Justin Keats, Preston Taylor. Jessica Mallare White, Runako Campbell, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kayla Pecchioni, Morgan Harrison, Dariana Mullen, Dan Rosales.


Gianna Harris


Michael Ivan Carrier


Nathan Levy


Michael Ivan Carrier


Michael Ivan Carrier and Nathan Levy


Gianna Harris


Gianna Harris


Daniel Assetta


The Cast of &Juliet that includes- Zalah Vallien, Joomin Hwang, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Gianna Harris, Daniel Assetta, Cassie Silva, Mackenzie Meadows, TJ Tapp, Nathan Levy, Michael Iván Carrier, Alejandro MullerDahlberg,Darien Van Rensalier, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Makai Hernandez, Romy Vuksan


Jasmine Amy Rogers


Aubie Merrylees and Ricky Schroeder


Erich Bergen


Faith Prince


Philip Huber, Aubie Merrylees and Erich Bergen


Phillip Huber, Aubie Merrylees, Erich Bergen, Lizzy Tucker, Ryah Nixon, Nina Lafarga, Courtney Arango, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, Anastacia McCleskey, Gabriella Sorrentino, Ricky Schroeder, Lawrence Alexander, David Wright, Jr., Colin Bradbury, Dan Castiglione, Derek Jordan Taylor, Victoria Byrd, Rebecca Corrigan


Phillip Huber, Faith Prince, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Aubie Merrylees, Erich Bergen and Ricky Schroeder


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham


Phillip Huber


Faith Prince


Anastacia McCleskey


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham


Amanda Reid


Benjamin H. Moore


Benjamin H. Moore


Benjamin H. Moore and Amanda Reid


Benjamin H. Moore and Amanda Reid


Amanda Reid


Amanda Reid


Dez Duron, Helen J. Shen and Darren Criss


Dez Duron, Helen J Shen and Darren Criss


Helen J Shen and Darren Criss



Helen J Shen 
 



Dez Duron

Dez Duron


Sasha Allen


Matte Martinez


Cast of MJ


Matte Martinez


Cast of MJ


Cast of MJ


Cast of MJ


Cast of MJ




Matte Martinez


