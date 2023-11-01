Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

The musical celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.
Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, as well as the star-studded after party. Check out photos from the party below!
Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at "Wicked 20"
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz
Michelle Pawk and John Dossett
Laura Bell Bundy and Manuel Herrera
Alli Mauzey, Julia Murney, Jackie Burns, Carrie St. Louis and Eden Espinosa
Idina Menzel and Michelle Federer
Kate Reinders, Jenna Leigh Green and Stephen Oremus
Michelle Pawk and Norbert Leo Butz
Ginna Claire Mason, Larkin Bogan and Liana Hunt
Jenna Leigh Green, Kate Reinders and Dee Roscioli
Kate and Nick Scandalios
"Wicked" Cast
"Wicked" Cast
"Wicked" Cast
Ben Platt, Norbert Leo Butz and Marc Platt
Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz
John Dossett, Susan Hilferty and Michelle Pawk
Laura Bell Bundy and Eden Espinosa
Laura Bell Bundy and Eden Espinosa
Alli Mauzey, Julia Murney, Jackie Burns, Craig Burns, Carrie St. Louis and Eden Espinosa
Manuel Herrera and Corinne McFadden Herrera
Michelle Pawk, John Dossett, Jack Dossett and Mike Ojeda
Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and Stephen Oremus
Derrick Williams and Eden Espinosa
Dan Micciche and Chase Hall
Dan Micciche and Chase Hall
Dan Micciche
Dan Micciche
Allsun O'Malley
Allsun O'Malley
Kevin Massey and Michael Williams
Sam Gravitte and Lissa deGuzman
Michael Seelbach and Idina Menzel
Tracy Geltman and Jenifer Foote
The "Wicked" Wardrobe Team
The "Wicked 20" Cake
