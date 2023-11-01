Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

The musical celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. 

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, as well as the star-studded after party. Check out photos from the party below!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Wicked
Signage at "Wicked 20"

Wicked
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox

Wicked
Alyssa Fox

Wicked
Alyssa Fox

Wicked
Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Jordan Litz

Wicked
Jordan Litz

Wicked
Jordan Litz

Wicked
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Wicked
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Wicked
Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Wicked
Jake Pedersen

Wicked
Jake Pedersen

Wicked
Michelle Pawk and John Dossett

Wicked
William Youmans

Wicked
Ben Platt and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Laura Bell Bundy and Manuel Herrera

Wicked
Alli Mauzey, Julia Murney, Jackie Burns, Carrie St. Louis and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Michelle Federer

Wicked
Kate Reinders, Jenna Leigh Green and Stephen Oremus

Wicked
Michelle Pawk and Norbert Leo Butz

Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason, Larkin Bogan and Liana Hunt

Wicked
Jenna Leigh Green, Kate Reinders and Dee Roscioli

Wicked
Kate and Nick Scandalios

Wicked
"Wicked" Cast

Wicked
"Wicked" Cast

Wicked
"Wicked" Cast

Wicked
Ben Platt, Norbert Leo Butz and Marc Platt

Wicked
Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz

Wicked
John Dossett, Susan Hilferty and Michelle Pawk

Wicked
Laura Bell Bundy and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Laura Bell Bundy and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
DJ Michael Borowski

Wicked
Alli Mauzey, Julia Murney, Jackie Burns, Craig Burns, Carrie St. Louis and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Manuel Herrera and Corinne McFadden Herrera

Wicked
Michelle Pawk, John Dossett, Jack Dossett and Mike Ojeda

Wicked
Idina Menzel and Julia Murney

Wicked
Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and Stephen Oremus

Wicked
Larkin Bogan and Liana Hunt

Wicked
Derrick Williams and Eden Espinosa

Wicked
Alli Mauzey

Wicked
Alli Mauzey

Wicked
Laura Bell Bundy

Wicked
Laura Bell Bundy

Wicked
Emily Rogers

Wicked
Emily Rogers

Wicked
Zachary Daniel Jones

Wicked
Zachary Daniel Jones

Wicked
Dan Micciche and Chase Hall

Wicked
Dan Micciche and Chase Hall

Wicked
Dan Micciche

Wicked
Dan Micciche

Wicked
Chase Madigan

Wicked
Chase Madigan

Wicked
Allsun O'Malley

Wicked
Allsun O'Malley

Wicked
Allie Trimm

Wicked
Allie Trimm

Wicked
Liana Hunt and Larkin Bogan

Wicked
Liana Hunt and Larkin Bogan

Wicked
Michael Thatcher

Wicked
Michael Thatcher

Wicked
Meg Doherty

Wicked
Meg Doherty

Wicked
Sam Gravitte

Wicked
Sam Gravitte

Wicked
Kevin Massey and Michael Williams

Wicked
Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay

Wicked
Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay

Wicked
Sam Gravitte and Lissa deGuzman

Wicked
Michael Seelbach and Idina Menzel

Wicked
Tracy Geltman and Jenifer Foote

Wicked
The "Wicked" Wardrobe Team

Wicked
The "Wicked 20" Cake

Wicked
Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz

Wicked
Alyssa Fox, Jordan Litz and McKenzie Kurtz




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite at the special WICKED 20th Anniversary Celebration. Get a look at the photos of the original Broadway stars on the red carpet!

2
Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Photo
Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet

Everyone deserves a chance to fly, and the cast and creative team of Wicked has been flying high since the show took flight on Broadway 20 years ago. In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with the original company on the red carpet!

3
Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Wicked had something to celebrate last night at the Gershwin Theatre. Broadway's best gathered to celebrate 20 epic years on Broadway, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. Check out exclusive photos from inside the big night!

4
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Wicked officially celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last night, October 30. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night and you can check out video footage here of the cast taking their bows and giving speeches at curtain call!

