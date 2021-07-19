Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA; Returning to the West End on 27 July

Rehearsals are underway for The Phantom of the Opera, which begins performances at the newly refurbished Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End on 27 July. The production stars double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom', Lucy St Louis as 'Christine Daaé' and Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul'.

Get a first look inside rehearsal in the all new photos below!

The cast also includes Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

The production is now booking to 13 February 2022.

Box Office: 020 7087 7762

Website: thephantomoftheopera.com

