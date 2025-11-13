Photos: Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond and More Star In THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Off-Broadway; Extension Announced

Shuler Hensley, Damon Daunno, Amina Faye and Andy Grotelueschen lead the world-premiere musical.
The Public Theater has released first-look production photos for the world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, featuring a cast led by Ruthie Ann Miles, Micaela Diamond, Amina Faye, Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley, and Andy Grotelueschen.
The new musical, created by Ethan Lipton officially opens November 13 in the Newman Theater. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, November 30, the production has been extended through Sunday, December 7.
The Public’s Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Obie Award–winning playwright, songwriter, and singer Ethan Lipton brings his irreverently funny musical to The Public for its first staging.
A musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, the production follows the Antrobus family, alive for 5,000 years and still facing the same anxieties and uncertainty as everyone else. Mired in the contradictions of simply being human, the Antrobuses navigate catastrophe after catastrophe in their ongoing effort to begin again.
The production is choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman,
