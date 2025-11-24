Video: Micaela Diamond Performs 'Ordinary Girl' from THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS





A new video has been released featuring Micaela Diamond performing “Ordinary Girl” from The Seat of Our Pants, the world premiere musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth.

The Seat of Our Pants features music and lyrics by Obie Award winner Ethan Lipton and direction by two-time Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. The production has been extended through Sunday, December 7.

The Seat of Our Pants reimagines Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play as an irreverent, contemporary musical that follows the Antrobus family, who have improbably lived for 5,000 years yet remain beset by the same anxieties and existential crises familiar to modern audiences. As they weather disasters both cosmic and domestic, the Antrobuses push forward in a perpetual effort to start again, blending absurdity, resilience, and humor in equal measure.