Law Roach Joins CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Producing Team

Law Roach will make his Broadway producing debut with CATS: The Jellicle Ball, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 7.

Roach joins producers Michael Harrison and Mike Bosner along with John Legend and Mike Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, LaChanze and Jeremy Pope on the production team of the Ballroom reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical. His connection to Ballroom runs deep, rooted in a longstanding commitment to storytelling featuring Black and brown creatives.

Inspired by the original CATS musical, The Jellicle Ball blends the iconic score with contemporary dance, fashion, and storytelling, offering the audience a fresh take on a classic.

The production will play Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre with previews beginning Wednesday, March 18 ahead of opening night on Tuesday, April 7.