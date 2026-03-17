Law Roach Joins CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Producing Team
Roach joins producers Michael Harrison and Mike Bosner along with John Legend and Mike Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, LaChanze and Jeremy Pope.
Law Roach will make his Broadway producing debut with CATS: The Jellicle Ball, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 7.
Roach joins producers Michael Harrison and Mike Bosner along with John Legend and Mike Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, LaChanze and Jeremy Pope on the production team of the Ballroom reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical. His connection to Ballroom runs deep, rooted in a longstanding commitment to storytelling featuring Black and brown creatives.
Inspired by the original CATS musical, The Jellicle Ball blends the iconic score with contemporary dance, fashion, and storytelling, offering the audience a fresh take on a classic.
The production will play Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre with previews beginning Wednesday, March 18 ahead of opening night on Tuesday, April 7.
The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), OBIE Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Josie Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical will serve as the general managers for CATS: The Jellicle Ball.