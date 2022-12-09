Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Hit The Red Carpet As OHIO STATE MURDERS Opens On Broadway!

Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Ohio State Murders officially opened last night on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there at last night's opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, and Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh

Bill Irwin and Anna Deavere Smith

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

La Chanze and Leon Robinson

La Chanze

La Chanze

La Chanze

Leon Robinson

Leon Robinson

Pauletta Washington, Phylicia Rashad, Irene Gandy and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Joe Kennedy Jr., Jacob Kennedy, Caleb Kennedy and Canaan Kennedy

Lisane Basquiat

Jeanine Basquiat Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat

Christopher Sieber and Bob Boyett

Christopher Sieber and Bob Boyett

Bob Boyett

Tony Danza and Jamie deRoy

Tony Danza and Jamie deRoy

Tony Danza

Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber

Director Kenny Leon

Director Kenny Leon

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Director Kenny Leon

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Director Kenny Leon

Brian Moreland, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Director Kenny Leon

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Brian Moreland and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Brian Moreland

Joe Kennedy Jr., Director Kenny Leon and Adam Kennedy

Rebecca Gold, Joe Kennedy Jr., Director Kenny Leon, Adam Kennedy and Jayne Baron Sherman

Joe Kennedy Jr. and Adam Kennedy

Charles Wallace and Allyson Tucker Mitchell

Allyson Tucker Mitchell

Bartlett Sher

Bartlett Sher

Mimi Bilinski and Beowulf Boritt

Tess Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Bobby Conte

Bobby Conte

Etai Benson, Bobby Conte and Martyna Majok

Etai Benson

Etai Benson

Rona Siddiqui

Rona Siddiqui

Jennifer Gibbs and Eisa Davis

Jennifer Gibbs and Eisa Davis

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel

Heath Saunders

Heath Saunders

Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

CAA Head of Theatre Joe Machota, Andrea Riseborough and Karim Saleh

Jennifer Gibbs, La Chanze, Eisa Davis and Sonya Houston

La Chanze and Eisa Davis

Martha Roth, Bill Irwin, Anna Deavere Smith and Daryl Roth

Signage at The James Earl Jones Theater


