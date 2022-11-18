Photos: Go Inside & JULIET Opening Night Curtain Call
The cast of & Juliet features Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and more!
The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.
See photos from the opening night curtain call below!
The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
Stark Sands and The Company of "& Juliet"
The Company of "& Juliet"
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and The Company of "& Juliet"
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and The Company of "& Juliet"
Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands and The Company of "& Juliet"
Philippe Arroyo and Justin David Sullivan
Ben Jackson Walker
Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie
Lorna Courtney and The Company of "& Juliet"
Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and Justin David Sullivan
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker Melanie La Barrie and The Company of & Juliet"
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker Melanie La Barrie and The Company of & Juliet"
Lorna Courtney and The Company of & Juliet"
Lorna Courtney and The Company of & Juliet"
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker, Melanie La Barrie and The Company of "& Juliet"
Dominic Fallacaro and The Band of "& Juliet"
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker and Melanie La Barrie
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Ben Jackson Walker and Melanie La Barrie
Composer Max Martin
Composer Max Martin and Director Luke Sheppard
Choreographer Jennifer Weber and Composer Max Martin
David West Read, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney and Composer Max Martin
Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, Book Writer David West Read, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney, Composer Max Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Choreographer Jennifer Weber, Ben Jackson Walker, Director Luke Sheppard and Melanie La Barrie
Signage at "& Juliet"
