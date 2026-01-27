BROADWAY BARES to Return to Hammerstein Ballroom in June

Broadway Bares will return to kick off New York City Pride Week with two performances on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to the annual event, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares are on sale now. With two performances at 9:30 pm and midnight, Broadway Bares launches NYC Pride Week in dazzling, seductive fashion - a one-night-only extravaganza of show-stopping numbers, fearless talent and unforgettable moments. This year’s theme will be announced this spring. See footage from last year's Broadway Bares HERE!

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating, now with more table seats available than ever before. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party hosted by Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares’ Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat to either performance, a backstage tour and access to the final “un-dress” rehearsal the evening of the show. New this year: priority floor ticket holders at the 9:30 pm performance, as well as all floor attendees at the midnight show, can upgrade their experience to include the private cocktail party or un-dress rehearsal access.

Joining Stancil as associate director is veteran Broadway Bares performer Paula DeLuise, with Savannah Joy Cobbserving as assistant director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Broadway Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell during his time as a Broadway dancer. Looking for a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 in Broadway Bares’ first iteration.

Last year’s standing-room-only edition took the audience on a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out, which raised $2.44 million. The evening brought the event’s lifetime total to $31.1 million raised for Broadway Cares.