N’Kenge, Grace Field and More to Star in THAT'S LOVE! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the upcoming world premiere of That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical, starring N’Kenge (Motown: The Musical; Caroline, or Change). N’Kenge, who conceived the musical, will direct alongside Broadway veteran Christina Sajous (A Wonderful World, The Louis Armstrong Musical). See photos of the cast meeting the press HERE!

That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical begins previews on February 19, with opening night set for February 21, and runs through March 8 at APAC in Deal Park, NJ.

Trey Ellis provides the book and lyrics, with Shelton L. Becton serving as composer and music supervisor, providing original music, lyrics, arrangements and orchestrations. Additional Musical arrangements and orchestrations are provided by GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Everett Bradley. Choreography is by Ray Mercer (Disney’s The Lion King), costumes by David “DW” Withrow (Tony Award-winning Cinderella), scenic design by Adam Koch (Broadway’s A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), sound design by Burt Conrad (Raisin the Musical), and video design by Kylee Loera (Frozen, Fidelio). Wig design is led by Chuck LaPointe, with associate wig designer Loren Skora (MJ The Musical, SUFFS). Gregory Pernicone Jr. is props designer, Renee Hapemanths serves as Creative Artist Liaison, and casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. The production stage manager is Karen Schleifer, with assistant stage managers Sydnei Williams and Daren Carollo.

The cast features N’Kenge (Dorothy Dandridge), Grace Field (Marilyn Monroe), Hope Divine Jean (Zelda), Dawn Derow Williams (Hedda Hopper), Jeremy Webb (Otto Preminger), Kristen Lyons (Vivian Dandridge), Alexander Rios (Anthony Quinn), Mark Campbell (Earl Mills), and Carrie Compere (Neva). The ensemble includes Ivan Owens, Kiara Williams, Maya Galipeau, Spencer Bethers, Taylor Collier, and Alfred Jordan II, who also serves as dance captain and onstage swing. ﻿

Producers include Tony Award-winner Willette Klausner, Tony Award-nominee Richard Bell, Alan Steinberg, President/CEO of Park Row Equity Partners, associate producer Michael T. Clarkston (Jersey Boys), plus executive producers Axelrod PAC and The N’Kenge Foundation.

That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical honors the extraordinary life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge (1922–1965), the groundbreaking actor and singer who became the first Black woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her iconic performance in Carmen Jones (1954). Dandridge was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Porgy & Bess (1959) and performed at leading venues including The Apollo Theatre, the Cotton Club, and the Mocambo Nightclub in Beverly Hills. Tracing Dandridge’s journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim, the musical reveals the triumphs, heartbreak, and systemic barriers she faced in pursuit of her dreams. Through stunning choreography, powerhouse vocals, and a sweeping score, the production celebrates her artistry with both reverence and joy. At its core, That’s Love! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical explores identity, artistry, motherhood, and legacy – the intimate story of a woman fighting for agency, dignity, and her place in history against extraordinary odds. From the first number through the final curtain call, it’s an impassioned and powerful portrait of the "first Black leading lady."