Alice Hamilton Named Head of Artistic Development at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the appointment of Alice Hamilton as Head of Artistic Development, alongside the appointment of David Morrissey as a Trustee of the theatre's Board.

Working alongside Producer and Chief Executive Greg Ripley-Duggan, Alice Hamilton's new role will strengthen Hampstead Theatre's artistic output. She will support on artistic planning and programming while continuing to develop new work and emerging talent.

Currently Associate Director at Hampstead Theatre Alice Hamilton has directed productions across both the main stage and studio including the Olivier Award-nominated Every Day I Make Greatness Happen, the theatre's 60th anniversary production of Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter and seven world premieres. She will continue to direct at Hampstead including the forthcoming world premiere of Firewing by David Pearson.

Alice Hamilton said: “I am so thrilled to be taking on this new role at Hampstead Theatre. Hampstead has such a rich history and I'm greatly looking forward to working with Greg and the rest of the team to support, nurture and collaborate with incredible writers and artists to deliver an exciting and ambitious programme.”

Alice Hamilton is a director and dramaturg. She has been Associate Director at Hampstead Theatre since 2023 and was formerly Co-Artistic Director of touring theatre company, Up in Arms. Her work focuses prominently on new writing – most recently premiering work by Peter Gill, Magdalena Miecznicka, Neil D'Souza, Stella Feehily and Richard Molloy, alongside UK premieres of plays by Marc-Emmanuel Soriano and Rajiv Joseph. She has led development workshops and readings for the Almeida, Royal Court, Bush, Soho and National Theatre Studio, and is a recent recipient of the Olwen Wymark Award from the Writers' Guild of Great Britain. She is also an Associate Artist at the Orange Tree Theatre and a judge for the 2025 Women's Prize for Playwriting.

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive said: “I am delighted that Alice will be joining the team in a full-time capacity as Associate Director and Head of Artistic Development. Her expertise and passion for new writing has been invaluable over the last three years and I'm excited that her inspiring work will continue in this expanded role further strengthening Hampstead Theatre's artistic output.”

Stage and screen actor David Morrissey has also been appointed a Trustee of Hampstead Theatre's board.

David Morrissey said: “Hampstead Theatre has long been a vital home for Original Theatre and I'm honoured to be joining the Board as a Trustee. I'm very much looking forward to supporting the theatre's commitment to writers and artists, and to contributing to its future success.”

David Morrissey's screen career includes The Walking Dead, Sherwood, Red Riding and State of Play. His theatre work includes roles at The National Theatre, the RSC, The Donmar Warehouse and Royal Court.

