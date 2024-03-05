Photos: First Look at Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha & Donna McKechnie in WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Something is not the same at the Gershwin Theatre! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the company of Wicked recently welcomed some fresh faces, including Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha, Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie, Natalie Ortega and and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar. Check out brand-new images of the cast in action below!

Socha, McKechnie, Ortega and Oscar are new to WICKED, while Morrissey has a long history with the show - having stared as the Elphaba standby on the 2nd national tour before being promoted to playing the role full time. She's was the most recent Broadway standby for the role, having joined the New York company in 2022.

They join a cast that includes Jordan Litz, Jake Pedersen as Boq, and original Broadway cast member William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.

Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett, Michelle Pawk, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl played their final performances on Sunday, March 3.

About WICKED

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway last October.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”